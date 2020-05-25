CANADA STOCKS-TSX gains on hopes of economic recovery

(Adds details, updates prices)

May 25 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index rose on Monday as investors looked to an eventual economic recovery from the coronavirus with more countries scaling back lockdown measures.

* At 9:39 a.m. ET (1339 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 97.64 points, or 0.65%, at 15,011.28.

* Japan lifted a state of emergency for parts of the country. With areas in Europe and the United States also lifting curbs, investors are increasingly betting on an eventual return to economic normalcy.

* Still, trading was subdued on account of a U.S. holiday.

* The energy sector climbed 0.6% as crude oil prices held steady.

* The financials and industrials sectors rose about 0.7% each.

* The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.3% as gold and base metal prices retreated.

* On the TSX, 157 issues were higher, while 63 issues declined for a 2.49-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 12.20 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Hexo Corp , which jumped 27.3%, and Alaris Royalty, which rose 4.9%.

* Alacer Gold Crp fell 2.9%, the most on the TSX, while the second biggest decliner was SSR Mining Inc, down 2.7%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Hexo Corp, StageZero Life Science and Green Organic Dutchman Holdings.

* The TSX posted three new 52-week highs and no new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 19 new 52-week highs and six new lows, with total volume of 25.61 million shares. (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Brown)