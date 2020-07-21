CANADA STOCKS-TSX gains on oil boost, COVID-19 vaccine hopes

July 21 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index rose on Tuesday, helped by a jump in oil prices and hopes that vaccines against the COVID-19 disease could be ready by the end of the year.

* Early data from trials of three potential coronavirus vaccines released on Monday bolstered confidence that a vaccine can train the immune system to recognize and fight the virus without serious side effects.

* The energy sector climbed 5.5% on Tuesday as U.S. crude prices gained 3.1%, while Brent crude added 2.9%, reaching levels last seen when an oil price war erupted in early March between Russia and Saudi Arabia.

* Canadian retail sales rose a record 18.7% in May as the economy began to reopen from pandemic-led shutdowns, Statistics Canada said.

* At 9:47 a.m. ET (13:47 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 94.26 points, or 0.58%, at 16,277.92.

* The financials sector gained 1.1%. The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 1.2% as gold futures rose 1.2% to $1,838.1 an ounce.

* On the TSX, 146 issues were higher, while 70 issues declined for a 2.09-to-1 ratio favoring gainers, with 26.10 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was Seven Generations Energy Ltd, which jumped 12.7% after brokerage BMO raised its rating on the firm to “outperform” from “market perform.”

* Its gains were followed by Vermilion Energy Inc, which rose 8%

* Shopify Inc fell 4.0%, the most on the TSX, while the second-biggest decliner was Interfor Corp, down 3.1%

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Crescent Point Energy Corp, up 7.3%, Cenovus Energy Inc , up 7.1%, and B2gold Corp, up 2.8%.

* The TSX posted 23 new 52-week highs and no new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 89 new 52-week highs and five new lows, with total volume of 61.81 million shares. (Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)