CANADA STOCKS-TSX gains on rise in energy shares, economic growth

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index gained on Wednesday, driven by an increase in energy shares and 0.1 percent growth in the economy in August.

* Statistics Canada said the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth was consecutive on seventh month and its longest stretch of expansion for more than a year, partly due to strength in oil and gas extraction.

* 10 of the index’s 11 major sectors were higher, led by the energy sector’s 2.2 percent rise.

* At 9:48 a.m. ET (13:48 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 126.95 points, or 0.85 percent, at 15,021.45.

* Discount chain Dollarama fell 5.4 percent and was among the biggest percentage losers on the main index, after Spruce Point Capital initiated coverage with “strong sell” saying that it sees the stock price tumbling roughly 40 percent.

* On the TSX, 188 issues were higher, while 53 issues declined for a 3.55-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with traded volumes touching 26.03 million shares.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Genworth MI Canada, which jumped 9.6 percent, followed by Centerra Gold, which rose 9.3 percent. Both companies posted their quarterly results.

* Maxar Technologies Ltd fell 37.9 percent, the most on the TSX, after its third-quarter revenue and profit missed analysts’ estimates.

* The second biggest decliner was Guyana Goldfields , down 5.6 percent, after BMO downgraded the stock.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were cannabis producers Aurora Cannabis and Aphria Inc.

* The TSX posted no new 52-week high and nine new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues, there were two new 52-week highs and 33 new lows, with total volume touching 38.57 million shares. (Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)