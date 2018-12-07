CANADA STOCKS-TSX gains on rise in energy shares, strong jobs report

Dec 7(Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index rose on Friday due to a rally in oil prices and a robust domestic jobs data, which eased worries over a recent economic slowdown.

* Canada added a record number of jobs in November and the unemployment rate dipped to an all-time low, a performance that analysts said should help ease the Bank of Canada’s worries about a recent economic slowdown.

* At 9:37 a.m. ET (14:37 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 75.96 points, or 0.51 percent, at 15,012.96.

* The energy sector’s 3.1 percent surge was leading gains among 11 major sectors as oil prices got a boost from OPEC’s agreement to reduce output.

* U.S. crude prices were up 4.1 percent per barrel, while Brent crude added 4.6 percent.

* The financials sector gained 0.3 percent, while the industrials sector rose 0.3 percent.

* The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.2 percent. Gold futures rose 0.4 percent to $1,242.7.

* Among notable movers, shares of Cronos Group Inc surged 24 percent on Marlboro cigarette maker Altria Group Inc’s move to invest $1.8 billion in the cannabis producer.

* On the TSX, 169 issues were higher, while 62 issues declined for a 2.73-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with traded volume touching 19.55 million shares.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Tamarack Valley Energy, which rose 7.7 percent and Crescent Point Energy Corp, which gained 7.7 percent.

* WestJet Airlines Ltd fell 2.2 percent, the most on the TSX. The second biggest decliner was Detour Gold Corp , down 1.7 percent.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aphria Inc <APHA.TO, Aurora Cannabis, and Cronos Group Inc .

* The TSX posted one new 52-week high and no new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues, there were no new 52-week highs and four new lows, with total volume touching 31.14 million shares. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)