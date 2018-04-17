CANADA STOCKS-TSX gains on upbeat data, rising energy stocks

April 17 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index rose on Tuesday, helped by upbeat manufacturing data and as energy shares rose alongside oil prices.

* At 10:01 a.m. ET (1401 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX Composite Index was up rose 26.57 points, or 0.17 percent, at 15,326.95. Nine of the index’s 10 main sectors were in positive territory.

* Economic data was upbeat, with Statistics Canada data showing Canadian manufacturing sales rose more than expected in February after two months of declines.

** Also helping sentiment was improved prospects of a revamped North American Free Trade Agreement. Mexico’s economy minister said, barring some “tiny details,” work was finished on chapters including telecoms, energy and technical barriers to trade.

* The biggest boost to TSX index came from the energy sector, which climbed 0.2 percent as oil prices ticked higher on rising concerns over the potential for supply disruptions.

* Shares of Enbridge Inc rose 1.7 percent and was the biggest boost to the energy and overall TSX indexes.

* The technology sector gained 1.7 percent, helped by Shopify’s near 4-percent increase.

* Also helping was Open Text’s 3.5 percent rise after activist hedge fund Blue Harbour Group LP CEO said the business information management software company could be acquired.

* Investors are also braced for the potential of a more upbeat economic assessment by the Bank of Canada meeting this week, at which it is expected to keep interest rate unchanged.

* Another rate hike is not expected until July. But the central bank’s optimism could raise expectations for a May hike.

* The heavyweight financials sector advanced 0.2 percent, led gains in the stocks of big banks.

* On the downside, gold prices lost ground, dipping 0.3 percent amid a revival in risk appetite.

* The TSX posted eight new 52-week highs and two new lows. Across all Canadian issues there were 11 new 52-week highs and 10 new lows.

* The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was Alaris Royalty, which rose 5.3 percent, while the largest decliner was Aphria Inc, down 3.4 percent.

* Among the most active Canadian stocks by volume were Aurora Cannabis, Aphria Inc and Canopy Growth Co.

* Volume on the TSX index was 24.97 million shares, while the total volume on Tuesday was 37.34 million shares. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru)