CANADA STOCKS-TSX gains on U.S.-China trade truce

Dec. 3 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index rose on Monday, led by a rally in energy shares, after a trade truce between the United States and China.

* Washington and Beijing agreed to a 90-day trade war truce during the G20 summit in Argentina on Saturday, sending shares of global companies as well as oil and gold prices soaring.

* The energy sector surged 6.2 percent, the most among the 8 major sectors trading higher.

* The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, soared 2 percent as gold futures rose 1 percent to $1,232.9 an ounce.

* At 9:42 a.m. ET (14:42 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 141.62 points, or 0.93 percent, at 15,339.44.

* The Bank of Canada will raise interest rates early next year, according to a strong majority of economists polled by Reuters, who still say two more rate rises will follow by end-2019.

** The interest rate sensitive financial group edged up 0.4 percent.

* On the TSX, 193 issues were higher, while 46 issues declined for a 4.20-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with traded volume touching 29.68 million shares.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Cenovus Energy Inc, which jumped 10.3 percent, and Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd, which surged 9.6 percent.

* Cannabis producer Aphria Inc plunged 20.2 percent, the most on the TSX, followed by Gibson Energy , down 3.7 percent.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aphria Inc, Aurora Cannabis, and Crescent Point Energy Corp .

* The TSX posted two new 52-week highs and two new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues, there were eight new 52-week highs and 12 new lows, with total volume touching 45.77 million shares. (Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)