CANADA STOCKS-TSX gains on U.S. inflation report, energy shares

TORONTO, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index rose on Wednesday after investor sentiment rebounded following a bullish U.S. inflation report and energy stocks rallied on strong oil prices.

U.S. consumer prices rose at a faster-than-expected rate in January, raising concerns that the Federal Reserve will accelerate its timetable to raise interest rates this year.

* The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 111.8 points, or 0.73 percent, to 15,328.27. Seven of the index’s 10 main groups were in positive territory.

* The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners, added 2.8 percent. The prices of gold, silver and copper posted strong gains. Barrick Gold Corp advanced 3 percent to C$17.14, and Goldcorp Inc jumped 5 percent to C$16.78.

* The financials sector was up 0.6 percent. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce added 0.7 percent to C$115.51, and Bank of Nova Scotia rose 1.1 percent to C$77.73.

* The energy group climbed 1.9 percent. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd jumped 2.7 percent to C$39.66, and Suncor Energy added 0.8 percent to C$42.52.

