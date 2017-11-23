CANADA STOCKS-TSX gets boost from resource shares as oil prices rise

(Add details throughout on stocks and sectors)

* TSX rises 20.83 points, or 0.13 percent, to 16,094.41

* Seven of the index’s 10 main groups advance

* Energy group gains 0.3 percent

* Materials sector climbs 0.4 percent

TORONTO, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index rose on Thursday, led by materials and energy shares as oil prices rose, while domestic retail sales data reinforced expectations the Bank of Canada is on hold until next year.

* At 10 a.m. EST (1500 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 20.83 points, or 0.13 percent, at 16,094.41.

* The index moved closer to a record high reached earlier this month at 16,131.79.

* The energy group gained 0.3 percent, with pipeline operator Enbridge Inc climbing 0.5 percent to C$47.22.

* U.S. crude prices were up 0.4 percent at $58.25 a barrel.

* The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.4 percent.

* Barrick Gold Corp rose 1.1 percent to C$18.16.

* Canadian retail sales rose far less than expected in September as higher gasoline prices were offset by a decline in purchases of vehicles and clothing, pointing to cooler economic growth that could keep the Bank of Canada cautious about raising interest rates further.

* The central bank hiked in July and September for the first time in seven years.

* Seven of the index’s 10 main groups rose.

* The TSX posted six new 52-week highs and one new low.

* The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was Lundin Mining , which rose 3.0 percent, while the largest decliner was Nexgen Energy Lt, down 4.4 percent.

* U.S. markets were closed for the Thanksgiving holiday. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Jonathan Oatis)