FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
September 26, 2018 / 2:15 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX higher as banks gain ahead of expected U.S. rate hike

2 Min Read

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index climbed on Wednesday, supported by banking stocks ahead of a widely expected interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

* At 9:49 a.m. ET (1349 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 52.06 points, or 0.32 percent, at 16,211.56.

* Wall Street’s three main indices edged higher, as investors widely expected a third interest rate hike by the U.S. central bank while awaiting for clues about the pace of further monetary policy tightening.

* Nine of the index’s 11 major sectors were trading higher, led by a 0.4 percent rise in the financial sector.

* Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia, Royal Bank of Canada, Bank of Montreal and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce each rose between 0.5 percent and 0.8 percent.

* The industrials sector gained 0.4 percent.

* The energy sector inched up 0.1 percent. U.S. crude prices per barrel were down 0.7 percent, while Brent crude lost 0.8 percent.

* The top decliner was the materials sector, which lost 1.1 percent as spot gold fell 0.5 percent to $1,194.79 an ounce, while copper prices declined 0.5 percent to $6,285 a tonne.

* The top gainers on the TSX were Magna International , which jumped 1.7 percent and Dream Office REIT , which rose 1.5 percent.

* Pretium Resources fell 3.5 percent, the most on the TSX. The second biggest decliner was CES Energy Solutions Corp, with a 3.3 percent slide.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Royal Nickel , Aurora Cannabis and Trevali Mining.

* The TSX posted one new 52-week high and two new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were five new 52-week highs and 12 new lows, with total volume of 36.74 million shares. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.