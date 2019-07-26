CANADA STOCKS-TSX higher as energy companies rise

July 26 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index gained on Friday, driven by a rise in the energy sector as oil companies hoped to reach an agreement with the Alberta government to boost production.

* Two of Canada’s biggest energy producers on Thursday said they were looking to the Alberta government to agree to a deal that would allow companies to boost their oil output in the face of curtailments in Canada’s main crude-producing province.

* At 9:40 a.m. ET (1340 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX Composite index was up 44.73 points, or 0.27%, at 16,532.93.

* The main index is on track to end the week in the black with its 0.3% gain so far.

* The energy sector climbed 0.3%, with shares of Baytex Energy and Gran Tierra Energy leading gains.

* All of the index’s 11 major sectors were higher.

* The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.2% as gold prices firmed on Friday.

* On the TSX, 150 issues were higher, while 77 issues declined for a 1.95-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 12.42 million shares traded.

* The top percentage gainers on the TSX were CannTrust Holdings, which jumped 16.7% after it fired Chief Executive Officer Peter Aceto, more than two weeks after Health Canada found the marijuana producer grew cannabis in unlicensed rooms.

* Canfor Corp fell 5.9%, the most on the TSX, followed by shares of Interfor Corp, down 2.9%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were CannTrust, Encana Corp, and Yamana Gold Inc.

* The TSX posted 11 new 52-week highs and three new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 32 new 52-week highs and eight new lows, with total volume of 19.27 million shares. (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)