March 21, 2018 / 2:26 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX higher as oil prices rise

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 21 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index rose on Wednesday, boosted by energy shares as oil prices hovered near six-week highs, while investors also focused on a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting where it is widely expected to raise interest rates.

* The materials sector was up 4.5 points as tensions surrounding NAFTA talks eased on reports of U.S. dropping one of the key demands.

* The Fed’s first policy meeting under Chairman Jerome Powell is scheduled for later in the day and is expected to offer clues on the pace of monetary tightening.

* At 10:04 a.m. ET (1404 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX Composite Index rose 19.98 points, or 0.13 percent, to 15,636.34.

* The TSX posted two new 52-week highs and one new low. Across all Canadian issues there were seven new 52-week highs and 14 new lows.

* The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was Enerplus Corp , which rose 5.7 percent. Westshore Terminals Investment was the biggest loser, with a 4.3 percent fall.

* First Quantum was down 1.6 percent after Zambia’s tax agency on Tuesday slapped the company with $8.04 billion in unpaid import duties.

* Among the most active Canadian stocks by volumes were First Quantum and Trican Well Services, up 4.1 percent to $3.33.

* Volume on the TSX index was 41.56 million shares, while total volume on Wednesday was 61.21 million shares. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
