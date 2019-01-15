CANADA STOCKS-TSX higher as rising oil prices lift energy shares

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index rose on Tuesday, as a more than 1.5 percent rise in crude prices lifted shares of energy companies.

* The energy sector climbed 1.4 percent, the most among the six major sectors trading higher. U.S. crude prices were up 2.2 percent a barrel, while Brent crude added 1.9 percent.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Nuvista Energy Ltd and CES Energy Solutions Corp.

* At 9:50 a.m. ET (14:50 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 12.1 points, or 0.08 percent, at 14,987.63.

* The Canadian dollar edged higher against its broadly stronger U.S. counterpart, as oil prices rebounded and China hinted at more stimulus to support its slowing economy.

* On the earnings front, Crescent Point Energy Corp fell 1.1 percent after the oil producer cut its 2019 capital budget by 30 percent compared to last year, blaming the recent decline in oil prices.

* Magna International Inc declined 1.53 percent after the auto parts maker said its 2019 revenue will be impacted by the sale of its fluid pressure and controls business and stronger dollar.

* On the TSX, 138 issues were higher, while 97 issues declined for a 1.42-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 28.94 million shares traded.

* First Majestic Silver Corp fell 7.7 percent, the most on the TSX, after brokerage BMO downgraded the stock to “market perform”.

* The second biggest decliner was Stars Group, down 6.4 percent.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis Inc NextSource Materials Inc and Crescent Point.

* The TSX posted three new 52-week highs and no new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were five new 52-week highs and no new lows, with a total volume of 43.99 million shares. (Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)