CANADA STOCKS-TSX hits 12-day high on broad rally led by banks, resource stocks

TORONTO, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index rose to a 12-day high on Tuesday, boosted by financial stocks, miners and energy companies including TransCanada Corp, which added to gains after winning a key approval for its Keystone XL pipeline on Monday.

* At 10:07 a.m. ET (1507 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 81.48 points, or 0.51 percent, to 16,085.88. That was its highest level since Nov. 9.

* The energy group climbed 0.4 percent and the financials group gained 0.2 percent, while the materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.8 percent.

* Advancing issues were outnumbering decliners by 195-44, for a 4.43-to-1 ratio on the upside. Nine of its 10 main sectors rose, with healthcare the only declining group.

* Industrials rose 0.3 percent, with Bombardier Inc up 2.0 percent at C$3.13 in heavy volume after the plane and train maker completed a debt offering and JP Morgan raised its rating on the company to “overweight.”

* The largest percentage gainer was First Quantum Minerals Ltd which rose 3.8 percent as base metal prices pushed higher. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Bill Trott)