CANADA STOCKS-TSX hits 3-month high on recovery hopes; BoC stands pat

June 3 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index clinched a new three-month high on Wednesday on optimism over reopening of global economies, while the country’s central bank held interest rates unchanged as expected.

The Bank of Canada held its overnight rate at 0.25% on Wednesday, following a cumulative 150 basis points of cuts since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision was made on the same day new governor Tiff Macklem took helm.

* At 10:17 a.m. ET (14:17 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 141.37 points, or 0.92%, at 15,535.73.

* The rate-sensitive financials sector gained 2.4% and the industrials sector rose 1.6%.

* The energy sector climbed 1.4% as U.S. crude prices gained 0.2% a barrel, while Brent crude lost 0.6%.

* Bucking the trend, the materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 1.7% as gold futures fell 1.0% to $1,707.4 an ounce

* On the TSX, 172 issues were higher, while 58 issues declined for a 2.97-to-1 ratio favoring gainers, with 45.30 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Baytex Energy Corp, which jumped 15.3% and Canada Goose Holdings Inc, which rose 12.8%.

* Mag Silver Corp fell 4.5%, the most on the TSX. The second-biggest decliner was Wheaton Precious Metals Corp , down 4.1%.

* The most heavily-traded shares by volume were Baytex, Air Canada and Gran Tierra Energy Inc.

* The TSX posted one new 52-week high and no new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 10 new 52-week highs and four new lows, with a total volume of 77.21 million shares. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)