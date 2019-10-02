CANADA STOCKS-TSX hits 5-week low as growth worries intensify

(Updates throughout, adds details)

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index fell for the fourth straight session on Wednesday as global risk appetite was wrecked by data showing weakness in the U.S. economy in the face of a prolonged trade war with China.

* The benchmark S&P/TSX composite index fell 0.85% to 16,307.19, hitting a 5-week low, while shares in Wall Street fell 1%, hit by signs of slowdown in factory activity in the world’s largest economy.

* Seven of the 11 major sub-sectors were lower, with shares of cannabis producers among the worst hit. Hexo Corp dropped 5%, while Canopy Growth Corp and Aurora Cannabis fell about 3%.

* Energy sector dropped 0.9% as oil prices slid on the back of weak data, while materials sector held on to gains, tracking a rise in gold prices, as investors scurried to safe-haven assets.

* Shares in oil and gas producer Cenovus Energy Inc slid 1.5% after it lowered full-year spending target.

* In a bright spot, shares of the Stars Group jumped 34% after UK-based Flutter Entertainment , formerly known as Paddy Power Betfair, agreed to buy the company behind Poker Stars in a $6 billion share deal to create the world’s largest online betting and gambling company by revenue.

* The financials sector and the industrials sector fell more than 1%.

* On the TSX, 50 issues were higher, while 179 issues declined for a 3.58-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 29.67 million shares traded.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis, NextSource Materials Inc and Bombardier Inc.

* The TSX posted one new 52-week highs and eight new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were four new 52-week highs and 30 new lows, with total volume of 53.31 million shares. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)