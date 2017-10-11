CANADA STOCKS-TSX hits 7-1/2 month high, Pretium Resources surges

(Updates throughout with index, stock and sector moves)

* TSX up 41.96 points, or 0.27 percent, to 15,812.32

* Nine of the TSX’s 10 main groups were up

TORONTO, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index rose broadly on Wednesday to a 7-1/2-month high, led in part by a surge in Pretium Resources Inc shares.

Pretium Resources rallied 21.2 percent to C$14.7 after the company said its Brucejack mine produced 82,203 ounces of gold in the third quarter.

Teck Resources Ltd advanced 1.4 percent to C$28.52. The overall group, which includes miners, fertilizer producers and forestry companies, added 0.6 percent.

By 10:35 a.m. ET (1435 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index rose 41.96 points, or 0.27 percent, to 15,812.32. It touched its highest level since Feb. 23, at 15,816.82.

Shawcor Ltd rose 8.0 percent to C$29.43 after National Bank of Canada raised its price target and rating to outperform from sector perform, but the overall energy group retreated 0.1 percent with U.S. crude oil prices little changed following Tuesday’s 2.7 percent jump.

The influential and heavily-weighted financials group gained 0.1 percent.

Shopify Inc shares recouped some of its recent losses, rising 3.8 percent to C$120.21. The overall technology group gained 0.8 percent.

Bombardier Inc rose 3.8 percent at C$2.34, with the overall industrials group up 0.4 percent. Delta Air Lines chief executive said on Wednesday no U.S.-made jets competed with Bombardier’s CSeries plane.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the TSX by 151 to 89, for a 1.70-to-1 ratio on the upside. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Marguerita Choy)