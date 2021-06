June 28 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index hit a record high in early trade on Monday, with technology stocks leading gains tracking Nasdaq.

* At 9:30 a.m. ET (13:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 43.35 points, or 0.21%, at 20,273.61. (Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)