March 28, 2018 / 2:15 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX hits fresh six-week low as gold retreats

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 28 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index hit fresh six-week lows on Wednesday as a retreat in gold prices dragged mining companies lower, though a bounce in retailers helped keep the losses in check.

* Gold miners were the biggest drag on materials sector with First Quantum, Barrick Gold, Teck Resources falling more than 2 percent each as gold eased from Tuesday’s near six-week highs.

* The energy sector was the also down as oil prices slipped from 2018 peaks after a report showed a surprisingly large increase in U.S. crude inventories.

* Lululemon Athletica’s U.S.-listed shares gained nearly 10 percent after the athletic apparel maker reported a surprisingly strong fourth-quarter profit and forecast further growth in the first quarter.

* BlackBerry rose about 3 to $2.75 after it beat profit estimates for the fourteenth straight quarter on higher margins from software and services sales.

* Hudson’s Bay fell 3.5 percent to $8.21 after the department store operator’s quarterly profit missed expectations as a tough retail environment weighed sales and margins.

* At 9:39 a.m. ET (1339 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX Composite Index was down 46.45 points, or 0.31 percent, to 15,169.73.

* The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was Badger Dayligting, which rose 11.8 percent, while the largest decliner was Torex Gold Resources, down 8.4 percent.

* Among the most active Canadian stocks by volume were Aurora Cannabis, Sprott Resource and BlackBerry.

* The TSX posted no new 52-week highs and nine new lows. Across all Canadian issues there were one new 52-week highs and 17 new lows.

* Volume on the TSX index was 12.85 million shares, while the total volume on Wednesday was 21.75 million shares. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D’Souza)

