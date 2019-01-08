CANADA STOCKS-TSX hits more than three-week high in broad-based rally

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index touched a more than three-week high on Tuesday in a broad-based rally led by energy stocks, which rose in tandem with oil prices.

* At 9:38 a.m. ET (14:38 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 122.72 points, or 0.85 percent, at 14,626.85.

* A strong day for Europe and a higher opening for Wall Street were boosted by hopes that the United States and China would strike a deal to end their months-long trade war that has battered financial markets.

* All of the 11 major TSX sectors were higher led by 1 percent rise in the energy sector.

* U.S. crude prices were up 1.7 percent per barrel, while Brent crude added 1.6 percent.

* The financials sector gained 0.8 percent, while the industrials sector rose 1.1 percent.

* The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, gained 0.3 percent.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were New Gold Inc, which surged 7.8 percent after reporting fourth quarter results, followed by First Quantum Minerals Ltd, which rose 4.7 percent.

* Toromont Industries Ltd fell 2.9 percent, the most on the TSX, while the second biggest decliner was Barrick Gold Corp.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis Inc, Aphria Inc and Hexo Corp .

* On the TSX, 189 issues were higher, while 45 issues declined for a 4.20-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with traded volumes touching 15.62 million shares.

* The TSX posted one new 52-week high and without any new low.

* Across all Canadian issues, there were three new 52-week highs and four new lows, with total volume touching 24.99 million shares. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)