CANADA STOCKS-TSX hits record high for second day on trade optimism

(Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index hit fresh record high on Friday as growing optimism around U.S.-China trade talks lifted sentiment, while gold miners got a boost from higher price of the bullion.

* At 9:52 a.m. ET (13:52 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 84.88 points, or 0.51%, at 16,728.16.

* Beijing and Washington offered trade concessions in what is seen as conciliatory gestures before the scheduled talks take place between the two sides in Washington next month.

* Seven of the index’s 11 major sectors were higher with the materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, adding 1.4%.

* The energy sector climbed 0.5% as U.S. crude prices were up 0.2% a barrel, while Brent crude added 0.1%.

* The financials sector gained 0.6%. The industrials sector rose 0.8%.

* The spot gold 0.3% to $1,503 an ounce.

* On the TSX, 204 issues were higher, while 25 issues declined for a 8.16-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 24.46 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were First Quantum Minerals, which jumped 5.5%, and OceanaGold Corp , which rose 4.1% after the company said its Didipio mine is expected to resume operation on Sept 24.

* Hudson’s Bay Co fell 2%, the most on the TSX, continuing a slide from the previous day when the department store operator reported wider quarterly loss.

* The second biggest decliner was Shopify Inc, down 1.8%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis, Encana Corp, and First Quantum Minerals.

* The TSX posted two new 52-week highs and no new low.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 34 new 52-week highs and two new lows, with total volume of 37.35 million shares. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)