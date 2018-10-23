CANADA STOCKS-TSX hits six-month low on global selloff, oil slide

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index touched its lowest in six months on Tuesday, tracking a slump in global markets on political worries and growth concerns and due to losses in energy stocks.

* At 9:38 a.m. ET (13:38 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 190.64 points, or 1.24 percent, at 15,222.06. The index was looking at its biggest daily percentage drop since two weeks ago.

* Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, under pressure to punish Saudi Arabia after the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, said it would be very hard to scrap an arms deal with Riyadh worth up to $13 billion as critics have demanded.

* Global stocks slid towards their lowest level in a year as negative drivers from fatigued earnings and Saudi Arabia’s diplomatic isolation to a brewing spat over Italy’s finances piled on the pressure.

* All of the index’s 11 major sectors were trading in the red, led by a 2.9 percent drop in the energy sector.

* U.S. crude prices were down 2.4 percent a barrel, while Brent crude lost 2.4 percent as Saudi Arabia reassured it could supply more crude quickly if needed.

* The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.4 percent. Gold futures rose 1.4 percent to $1,237.8 an ounce and palladium hit a record high as a risk-off sentiment boosted the demand for safe heaven assets.

* The financials sector slipped 1 percent. The industrials sector fell 1.8 percent.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Alamos Gold , which jumped 5.8 percent and Endeavour Mining , which rose 5.3 percent.

* Weed stocks extended their slide from Monday and led decliners with Aurora Cannabis down 11.1 percent and Aphria Inc off 8.6 percent.

* On the TSX, 39 issues were higher, while 206 issues declined for a 5.28-to-1 ratio, with 27.57 million shares traded.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis, Hexo Corp, and Aphria Inc.

* The TSX posted no new 52-week highs and 26 new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were no new 52-week highs and 95 new lows, with total volume of 46.22 million shares. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)