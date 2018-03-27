FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 27, 2018 / 9:13 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX hits six-week low as technology, financials weigh

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

 (New throughout, updates prices to close)
    TORONTO, March 27 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell
to a six-week low on Tuesday, led by declines for technology and
financial shares.
    
    * Losses for the index came as Wall Street closed sharply
lower, fueled by a selloff in the tech sector.             
    * The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
          ended down 82.38 points, or 0.54 percent, at
15,216.18, its lowest close since Feb. 9.
    * The TSX's technology group tumbled 2.9 percent, with
Shopify Inc           down 5.9 percent at C$165.65. 
    * Financials, which account for more than one-third of the
weight of the index, fell 0.9 percent.
    * The materials group, which includes precious and base
metals miners and fertilizer companies, also lost 0.9 percent.
    * The TSX posted 2 new 52-week highs and 17 new lows.
    * The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was Sierra
Wireless        , which rose 7.4 percent, while the largest
decliner was Corus Entertainment Inc          , down 10.9
percent.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith; 
Editing by Sandra Maler)
