CANADA STOCKS-TSX hits six-week low as technology, financials weigh

(New throughout, updates prices to close) TORONTO, March 27 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell to a six-week low on Tuesday, led by declines for technology and financial shares. * Losses for the index came as Wall Street closed sharply lower, fueled by a selloff in the tech sector. * The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended down 82.38 points, or 0.54 percent, at 15,216.18, its lowest close since Feb. 9. * The TSX's technology group tumbled 2.9 percent, with Shopify Inc down 5.9 percent at C$165.65. * Financials, which account for more than one-third of the weight of the index, fell 0.9 percent. * The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, also lost 0.9 percent. * The TSX posted 2 new 52-week highs and 17 new lows. * The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was Sierra Wireless , which rose 7.4 percent, while the largest decliner was Corus Entertainment Inc , down 10.9 percent. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Sandra Maler)