July 12 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index edged down on Monday as weaker oil prices weighed on energy stocks, on fears that rising cases of the Delta coronavirus variant could derail the global economic recovery.

* At 09:31 a.m. ET (13:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 11.47 points, or 0.06%, at 20,246.48. (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)