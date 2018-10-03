CANADA STOCKS-TSX inches up after financials, healthcare gain

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index edged up on Wednesday, after the heavy-weight financial sector gained and as the healthcare sector got a boost from cannabis producers.

* At 10:07 a.m. ET (1407 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 16.35 points, or 0.1 percent, at 16,033.58.

* Seven of the index’s 11 major sectors were higher. Financials edged 0.1 percent higher and the healthcare sector gained 2 percent.

* Top gainers among financials were shares of Thomson Reuters Corp, which rose 6 percent after the parent of Reuters News announced early results for a cash tender offer.

* The healthcare sector was boosted by shares of Canopy Growth, which rose 3.8 percent, and Aurora Cannabis , up about 1 percent.

* The energy sector, however, dropped 0.15 percent after oil prices retreated from session peaks as top exporter Saudi Arabia said it increased output. Reuters also reported that Russia and Saudi Arabia had struck a deal to pump more oil.

* U.S. crude was down 0.5 percent, while Brent crude lost 0.3 percent.

* The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners, lost 0.4 percent as gold and copper prices declined.

* The Canadian dollar edged lower against its U.S. counterpart as comments by a top U.S. policymaker boosted the greenback, but the loonie clung to most of the gains that followed a deal over the weekend to revamp the NAFTA trade pact.

* On the TSX, 107 issues were higher, while 122 issues declined for a 1.14-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 18.14 million shares traded.

* Top percentage gainer on the TSX were shares of Thomson Reuters.

* NovaGold Resources fell 4.1 percent, the most on the TSX.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Royal Nickel , Aurora Cannabis and Aphria.

* The TSX posted three new 52-week highs and five new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were eight new 52-week highs and 15 new lows, with total volume of 35.72 million shares. (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)