March 31 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index rose on Wednesday as data showed that the domestic economy grew at a faster-than-expected pace in January, while energy stocks fell on lower oil prices.

* At 14:31 a.m. ET (13:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 3.66 points, or 0.02%, at 18,709.22.