March 3 (Reuters) - Canada’s commodity-heavy main stock index edged up at open on Wednesday, tracking gains in oil prices, while optimism over an economic rebound from vaccination rollouts and a U.S. fiscal package also lifted sentiment.

At 9:30 a.m. ET (14:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 5.87 points, or 0.03%, at 18,427.47. (Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru)