Sept 16 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index rose on Wednesday, boosted by higher oil prices, while investors expected the U.S. Federal Reserve to keep interest rates low when it announces its policy decision later during the session.

* At 9:31 a.m. ET (1331 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 39.69 points, or 0.24%, at 16,470.96. (Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)