Market News
September 20, 2019 / 1:38 PM / Updated an hour ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX jumps to record high at open as energy shares gain

1 Min Read

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index opened at a record high in a broad-based rally on Friday, with energy shares outperforming as they continue to track gains in oil prices.

* At 9:31 a.m. ET (1331 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX Composite index was up 69.51 points, or 0.41%, at 16,927.86.

* The energy sector jumped 1%, the most among the 11 major sectors, as oil prices were set to jump more than 7% this week on rising Middle East tensions. (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru)

