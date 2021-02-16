CANADA STOCKS-TSX jumps to record high on energy boost, U.S. stimulus hopes

(Updates prices, adds sector details)

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index scaled an all-time high on Tuesday as energy stocks rallied on higher oil prices, while hopes of fresh U.S. economic stimulus also aided sentiment.

* The energy sector climbed 2.3% as U.S. crude prices rose 0.9% a barrel, while Brent crude lost 0.3%.

* At 9:36 a.m. ET (1435 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 90.97 points, or 0.49%, at 18,551.18.

* Canadian home sales rose 2.0% in January from December, setting a new record amid strong demand in markets across the country, the Canadian Real Estate Association said.

* The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.3% as gold futures fell 1.9% to $1,787.8 an ounce.

* The financials sector gained 0.4%. The industrials sector rose 0.2%.

* On the TSX, 137 issues were higher, while 75 issues declined for a 1.83-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 25.75 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Aphria Inc , which jumped 10.9%, and Cronos Group Inc, which rose 6.8%.

* New Gold fell 3.1%, the most on the TSX, while the second-biggest decliner was Oceanagold Corp, down 2.9%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Manulife Financial, up 0.4%; Enbridge Inc, up 0.5%, and Nevada Copper Corp, which was flat.

* The TSX posted nine new 52-week highs and no new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 206 new 52-week highs and 10 new lows, with total volume of 69.61 million shares. (Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)