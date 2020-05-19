CANADA STOCKS-TSX lifted by energy stocks, COVID-19 vaccine hopes

May 19 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index hit a one-week high on Tuesday after an extended weekend, as rising oil prices lifted the energy sector, while positive results from an early stage trial of a COVID-19 vaccine added to optimism.

* A gradual reopening of select retailers and auto dealerships in Ontario after two months of lockdown also boosted investor sentiment, with industry groups bracing for a slow return to normal business activity.

* At 9:42 a.m. ET (1342 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 248.05 points, or 1.69%, at 14,886.95.

* The energy sector climbed 6.3% as U.S. crude prices were up 4.2% a barrel, while Brent crude added 0.6%.

* The industrials sector rose 2.4% with airline carrier Air Canada jumping over 10% after the company said it is seeing an improvement in demand for air travel and fewer cancellations.

* The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.1%.

* On the TSX, 199 issues gained, while 29 issues declined for a 6.86-to-1 ratio favoring gainers, with 43.22 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was Aurora Cannabis Inc, which jumped 55.6% adding to the stock’s Friday gains as the pot company posted better-than-expected quarterly revenue.

* Chorus Aviation Inc followed Aurora, rising 13.8% after brokerage Scotiabank raised its price target on the stock.

* Mining company Silvercorp Metals Inc fell 4.9%, the most on the TSX, followed by Shopify Inc, which lost 3.9%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Zenabis Global Inc, Guyana Goldfields Inc and Cenovus Energy Inc.

* The TSX posted nine new 52-week highs and no new low.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 31 new 52-week highs and four new lows, with total volume of 85.80 million shares. (Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)