CANADA STOCKS-TSX lifted by materials, energy stocks

Sept 17 (Reuters) - Canada’s main index rose on Monday as energy companies gained from a rise in oil prices, while precious metal miners were lifted by higher gold prices.

* U.S. crude prices were up 0.8 percent a barrel, while Brent crude added 0.9 percent.

* The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 1.1 percent, as gold prices gained due to a softer dollar.

* The industrial sector was the only one of the 11 major sectors trading lower. The gains were led by the healthcare sector’s 2.9 percent.

* Aurora Cannabis jumped 14 percent, the most on the index, after a media report that the world’s largest beverage maker Coca Cola Co was in talks with the company to make marijuana-infused drinks.

* Centerra Gold, which rose 8.3 percent, was the second biggest gainer on the main index.

* At 9:56 a.m. ET (13:56 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 37.2 points, or 0.23 percent, at 16,050.69.

* RNC Minerals soared 34 percent after the miner recovered a 43-kg specimen stone containing an estimated 1,100 ounces of gold and a second 7-kg specimen containing 190 ounces from Beta Hunt Mine in Australia.

* On the TSX, 117 issues were higher, while 118 issues declined for a 1.01-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 38.52 million shares traded.

* Guyana Goldfields fell 6 percent, the most on the main index, followed by Kirkland Lake Gold’s 5.2 percent drop.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume included Aurora Cannabis, Aphria.

* TSX posted three new 52-week highs and four new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues, there were 12 new 52-week highs and seven new lows, with total volume of 64.22 million shares. (Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)