CANADA STOCKS-TSX little changed as BlackBerry, Bombardier offset broader losses

* TSX up 0.17 points to 15,609.83

* BlackBerry surges 13.9 pct; Bombardier up 6.7 pct

* Metro down 2.8 pct, Jean Coutu down 1.3 pct

TORONTO, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index held steady on Thursday as broader declines were offset by a strong rally in BlackBerry Ltd and Bombardier Inc stocks.

BlackBerry reported stronger-than-expected quarterly results on record sales for its closely watched software unit, sending its shares surging 13.9 percent to C$13.13. BlackBerry was the most influential driver on the positive side for the index and also helped lift the technology sector by 1.1 percent.

Bombardier Inc rebounded from sharp losses in the previous session after the company was dealt major setbacks in its aerospace and rail units. The shares advanced 6.7 percent to C$2.24. The overall industrials group remain unchanged.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International fell 4.9 percent to C$17.08, pushing the healthcare group down 1.3 percent.

Metro Inc gave back some of Wednesday’s rally following news it was in talks to buy pharmacy chain Jean Coutu for $3.6 billion. Metro was down 2.8 percent at C$42.40, while Jean Coutu was down 1.3 percent at C$24.23.

At 10:34 a.m. ET (1434 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index rose 0.17 point to 15,609.83.

Many of the index’s 10 main groups were little changed.

The energy group seesawed throughout the morning and was last down 0.3 percent. Energy stocks lost steam as crude oil prices pared early gains, with U.S. crude prices up 0.5 percent to $52.38 a barrel after climbing as much as 1.5 percent earlier.

Advancing issues outnumbered declines on the TSX by 145 to 100, for a 1.45-to-1 ratio on the upside. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Dan Grebler)