CANADA STOCKS-TSX little changed as investors weigh earnings reports

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index was little changed on Thursday as investors took in a raft of corporate earnings and as resource-related shares benefited from a rise in commodity prices.

* At 10:15 a.m. ET (15:15 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 20.68 points, or 0.13 percent, at 15,544.69.

* Magna International Inc provided one of the biggest boosts to the index, rising 2.3 percent to C$71.19 a share after the auto parts maker’s quarterly results were lifted by higher sales in Europe and the launch of new cars for BMW and Jaguar.

* Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce rose 0.5 percent to C$117.07 a share after its quarterly results topped expectations on a strong performance in all business units and an expansion in the United States.

* But the financial sector as a whole gave up an early advance to trade 0.1 percent lower, with Bank of Nova Scotia down 0.5 percent at C$77.60 a share.

* The energy group climbed 0.4 percent as U.S. crude prices rose 0.2 percent to $61.83 a barrel after a surprise decline in inventories.

* A gain in spot gold prices also boosted the resource sector by 1.0 percent, with shares of Teck Resources up 1.8 percent at C$37.58 a share.

* Among other companies that reported results, SNC-Lavalin advanced 3.4 percent to C$55.28 a share after its profit topped expectations and the company gave a strong forecast for 2018.

* On the downside, Loblaw Cos Ltd declined 1.7 percent to C$64.22 a share following its quarterly report.

* The TSX posted three new 52-week highs, while volume on the index was 37.77 million shares. (Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Paul Simao)