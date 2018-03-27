CANADA STOCKS-TSX lower as financials stocks weigh

March 27 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index fell on Tuesday, weighed down by losses in financial stocks, as diplomatic tensions with Russia weighed on the market sentiment.

The United States and many of its allies, including Canada, are expelling more than 100 Russian diplomats in retaliation to a nerve agent attack on a former Russian spy in Britain that they blame on Moscow.

Financial sector, which accounts for more than one-third of the weight of the TSX, slipped nearly 27 points, with shares of Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto-Dominion Bank, Bank of Nova Scotia trailing by more than 0.5 percent each.

Shares of Barrick Gold down about 2 percent and Goldcorp fell 1.6 percent, pushing the materials sector lower as gold prices slipped amid a revival in risk appetite in global financial markets.

The energy sector gained 17 points as oil prices rose for the third day, on concerns that tensions in the Middle East could lead to supply disruptions.

TSX rebounded from a five-week low on Monday.

* At 9:45 a.m. ET (1345 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX Composite Index fell 37.19 points, or 0.24 percent, to 15,261.37.

* The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was Sierra Wireless, which rose 6.2 percent after Roth Capital raised its rating to “buy” from “neutral”, while the biggest decliner was Eldorado Gold, down 5.5 percent.

* Among the most active Canadian stocks by volume were Aurora Cannabis, Canopy Growth Co and Bombardier B.

* The TSX posted no new 52-week highs and 7 new lows. Across all Canadian issues there were 4 new 52-week highs and 16 new lows.

* Volume on the TSX index was 19.83 million shares, while the total volume on Tuesday was 30.57 million shares. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)