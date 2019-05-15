CANADA STOCKS-TSX lower as oil prices drop, global growth worries return

May 15 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index dropped on Wednesday, as energy shares fell due to a drop in oil prices and weak economic data from China and the United States revived fears of slowing global economic growth.

* At 9:37 a.m. ET (1337 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX Composite index was down 36.44 points, or 0.22%, at 16,248.09.

* Six of the index’s 11 major sectors were lower, led by the energy sector which dropped 0.9%.

* Oil prices fell after data showed a surprise rise in U.S. crude inventories and the U.S.-Chinese trade dispute threatened demand, although Middle East tensions capped losses.

* U.S. crude prices were down 0.8%, while Brent crude lost 0.4%.

* Global financial markets, including Wall Street, fell after two of the world’s biggest economies reported weak retail sales and industrial data.

* Statistics Canada data showed Canada’s annual inflation rate edged up to 2.0% in April from 1.9% in March, driven in part by a carbon levy that pushed up gasoline prices in six provinces.

* The data weakened the loonies to a six-day low against its U.S. counterpart, and money markets were factoring in a slightly higher chance of an interest rate cut by year end at more than 40 percent.

* This pushed the financials sector 0.4% lower.

* In a bright spot, the materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners, added 0.3% as gold steadied amid retreating global stocks.

* On the TSX, 84 issues were higher, while 143 issues declined for a 1.70-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 13.75 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Boyd Group Income Fund, which jumped 4.4% after reporting quarterly results.

* Energy company Baytex Energy Co fell 4.1%, the most on the TSX.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis, Corus Entertainment Inc and Baytex Energy.

* The TSX posted seven new 52-week highs and three new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 15 new 52-week highs and four new lows, with total volume of 23.27 million shares. (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)