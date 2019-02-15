CANADA STOCKS-TSX mirrors rise in energy shares on higher oil prices

Feb. 15 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index rose slightly on Friday, as energy stocks gained from higher oil prices and upbeat earnings from the country’s largest pipeline operator Enbridge Inc.

* At 9:36 a.m. ET (1436 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX Composite index was up 90.07 points, or 0.57 percent, at 15,786.05.

* The main index was set to extend its eight-week rally before an extended weekend.

* Six of the index’s 11 major sectors were higher, led by a 2 percent gain in the energy sector.

* The energy group was lifted by a near 2 percent rise in oil prices, benefiting from OPEC-led output cuts.

* U.S. crude prices rose 1.7 percent and Brent crude added 1.5 percent.

* Also boosting the energy sector was Enbridge, which rose 0.5 percent after topping analysts’ estimates for quarterly profit, as it moved more crude oil and refined products along its pipelines.

* Data from the Canadian Real Estate Association showed a rise in Canadian home sales in the month of January, but still remained below last year’s levels.

* The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners, added 0.5 percent, as gold prices rose on weak U.S. economic data that dialed down the chances of the U.S. Federal Reserve raising interest rates this year.

* On the TSX, 172 issues were higher, while 58 issues declined for a 2.97-to-1 ratio favoring gainers, with 16.70 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was shares of Toromont Industries, which jumped 6.9 percent after the company topped quarterly earnings’ estimates.

* The second largest percentage gainer was shares of Aphria Inc, which rose 5.4 percent after a special committee concluded the acquisition of its LatAm assets was within acceptable range.

* MTY Food Group Inc fell 5.9 percent, the most on the TSX, after reporting quarterly results.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bombardier , Aphria and Aurora Cannabis.

* The TSX posted three new 52-week highs and no new low.

* Across all Canadian issues, there were 18 new 52-week highs and no new low, with total volume of 25.43 million shares. (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)