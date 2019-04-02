CANADA STOCKS-TSX muted after biggest jump in six weeks

April 2 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index treaded water on Tuesday, after marking its biggest daily surge in more than six weeks in the previous session, as losses in mining shares weighed.

* At 9:51 a.m. ET (13:51 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 7.11 points, or 0.04 percent, at 16,235.17.

* Five of the index’s 11 major sectors were trading lower, led by materials sector’s 0.1 percent dip.

* Gold futures fell 0.1 percent to $1,287.8 an ounce.

* The energy sector gained 0.1 percent as U.S. crude prices were up 0.7 percent a barrel, while Brent crude was unchanged.

* The heavyweight financials sector slipped 0.1 percent. The industrials sector fell 0.3 percent.

* On the TSX, 76 issues were higher, while 157 issues declined for a 2.07-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 10.78 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Kirkland Lake Gold, which jumped 3.1 percent, and Torex Gold Resources Inc, which rose 2.2 percent.

* Canadian Apartment Properties REIT fell 3.6 percent, the most on the TSX. The second-biggest decliner was Interfor Corp, down 3.6 percent.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Prometic Life Sciences Inc, Argex Titanium Inc and Aurora Cannabis.

* The TSX posted five new 52-week highs and no new low.

* Across all Canadian issues, there were 20 new 52-week highs and three new lows, with total volume of 22.80 million shares. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)