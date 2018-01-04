FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Iran
Myanmar
Predictions 2018
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Special Reports
Deals
Energy & Environment
Cyber Risk
Investigates
Future Of Money
#Market News
January 4, 2018 / 4:04 PM / in 2 hours

CANADA STOCKS-TSX near flat as financials rise, marijuana producers pull back

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details throughout on stocks and sectors; updates prices)

TORONTO, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index was little changed on Thursday as the financial and industrial groups climbed, while shares of energy and marijuana producers pared some recent gains.

* At 10:46 a.m. EST (1546 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index rose 0.1 of a point to 16,371.65. It touched an all-time intraday high of 16,404.12.

* The heavyweight financials group rose 0.5 percent as bond yields climbed after data showing a stronger-than-expected gain in U.S. private employment. Manulife Financial Corp advanced 1.5 percent to C$26.56.

* Higher yields reduce the value of insurance companies’ liabilities and increase net interest margins of banks.

* Industrials firmed 0.3 percent, with Waste Connections Inc up 1.2 percent at C$87.86 after two analysts raised their price target on the stock.

* The biggest gainer on the index was Prometic Life Sciences Inc , which rose 8.5 percent to C$1.53.

* Six of the index’s 10 main groups were lower.

* The energy group, which had rallied as much as 11.9 percent since mid-December, fell 0.7 percent. Encana Corp was down 2.3 percent at C$16.91.

* U.S. crude prices were little changed at $61.66 a barrel.

* The largest decliner on the TSX was Aphria Inc, down 10.3 percent at C$19.25. Another marijuana producer, Canopy Growth Co, fell 9.9 percent to $32.34.

* The U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday will rescind an earlier marijuana policy under former Democratic President Barack Obama that eased enforcement of federal laws amid a growing number of local legalization efforts, according to a source familiar with the change. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.