CANADA STOCKS-TSX near flat as resource shares rise, financials slip

TORONTO, April 13 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index was little changed on Friday as gains for the shares of mining and energy companies were offset by declines in financial stocks.

* The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index closed up 4.7 points, or 0.03 percent, at 15,273.97. For the week, the index was up 0.4 percent.

* The energy group climbed 1.1 percent as the price of oil rose to its highest in more than three years.

* U.S. crude oil futures settled 0.5 percent higher at $67.39 a barrel.

* The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.8 percent.

* Gold futures rose 0.5 percent to $1,344.6 an ounce.

* Just four of the index’s 10 main groups ended higher.

* The financials group, which accounts for more than one-third of the weight of the TSX, slipped 0.5 percent.

* Declines for financials came as results from U.S. big banks failed to enthuse Wall Street, while fear of a broader conflict in Syria further unnerved investors.

* The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was Aphria Inc , which rose 14.9 percent, while the largest decliner was Maple Leaf Food, down 4.9 percent.

* Among the most active Canadian stocks by volume were Aurora Cannabis, up 8.6 percent to $8.73; Encana Corp , up 3.6 percent to $15.25 and Aphria.

* The index posted 5 new 52-week highs and 6 new lows. (Reporting by Fergal Smith)