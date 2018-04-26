CANADA STOCKS-TSX notches 5-week high as financials and technology climb

(New throughout, updates prices to close)

TORONTO, April 26 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index rose to a five-week high on Thursday as financial and technology shares led broad-based gains, while Husky Energy Inc fell more than 8 percent after an explosion at the company’s refinery in Wisconsin.

* The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index ended up 127.84 points, or 0.82 percent, at 15,637.59, its highest close since March 21.

* Gains for the index came as U.S. stocks were boosted by solid earnings results and a pullback in U.S. bond yields, after investors had worried this week that higher bond yields would raise global borrowing costs.

* Financials, which account for more than one-third of the weight of the TSX, climbed 1.1 percent and the information technology group advanced 1.4 percent.

* The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was Precision Drilling, which rose 5.3 percent. The company reported a smaller-than-expected loss on Thursday as its U.S. clients deployed more of the company’s rigs to take advantage of rising oil prices.

* All of the index’s 10 main groups ended higher, with energy advancing 0.5 percent as oil prices rose.

* U.S. crude oil futures CLc1 settled 0.2 percent higher at $68.19 a barrel, supported by the risk of renewed U.S. sanctions on Iran, plunging Venezuelan output and robust global demand.

* The largest decliner on the index was Husky Energy, down 8.1 percent. The refinery explosion injured at least 10 people, sent smoke billowing into the sky and shook a building a mile away, officials at hospitals and the fire department said, on the same day that the company reported financial results.

* The TSX posted six new 52-week highs and three new lows. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Peter Cooney)