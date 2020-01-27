CANADA STOCKS-TSX on pace for sharpest fall since October on coronavirus worries

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index was set for its sharpest one-day fall in about four months on Monday, as investors fled risky assets on growing fears over the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak in China.

* At 09:46 a.m. ET (14:46 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 0.87% at 17,413.07.

* Canada’s first “presumptive” confirmed case of the novel coronavirus was disclosed by Canada’s chief medical officer on Sunday.

* Leading declines among major sectors was a 2% drop in energy stocks, which tracked a slide in oil prices as the virus outbreak threatened to hit fuel demand.

* U.S. crude prices were down 2.3% a barrel, while Brent crude lost 2.3%.

* The financials sector slipped 0.9%, while the industrials sector fell 0.8%.

* The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.4%.

* On the TSX, 48 issues were higher, while 182 issues declined for a 3.79-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 28.51 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Torex Gold Resources Inc, which jumped 2.7% and Saputo Inc , which rose 1.5%.

* Ballard Power Systems Inc fell 7.4%, the most on the TSX. The second biggest decliner was First Quantum Minerals Ltd, down 6.5%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bombardier , Aurora Cannabis and Baytex Energy Co .

* The TSX posted seven new 52-week highs and four new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 43 new 52-week highs and 20 new lows, with total volume of 53.15 million shares. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)