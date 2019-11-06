CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens flat as losses in energy stocks offset gains in miners

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index opened flat on Wednesday, as gains in mining stocks after upbeat results from Barrick Gold Corp were offset by losses in energy stocks, triggered by a drop in crude prices.

* At 9:31 a.m. ET (1431 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX Composite index was up 1.7 points, or 0.01%, at 16,683.62.

* The materials sector, added 0.4% as Barrick Gold Corp jumped 3% after beating quarterly profit estimates and raising its dividend payout, benefiting from higher production and better gold prices.

* The energy sector dropped 0.7% as oil prices were pulled down by a larger-than-expected build in U.S. crude stocks and weak euro zone economic figures. (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru)