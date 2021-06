June 22 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index opened flat on Tuesday as investors looked to the upcoming speeches from U.S. Federal Reserve officials after the central bank’s hawkish tilt last week weighed on risk-driven assets.

* At 9:30 a.m. ET (13:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 15.41 points, or 0.08%, at 20,171.77.