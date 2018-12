Dec 5 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index opened higher on Wednesday as shares of material and industrial companies gained in early trade and investors awaited the central bank’s interest rate decision later in the day.

* At 9:35 a.m. ET (14:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 75.67 points, or 0.5 percent, at 15,139.