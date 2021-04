April 27 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index edged higher at open on Tuesday as investors awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve’s policy decision and were also looking forward to cues on earnings recovery from corporate Canada.

* At 09:30 a.m. ET (13:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 17.97 points, or 0.09%, at 19,188.53. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)