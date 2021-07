July 7 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index opened higher on Wednesday, as heavyweight energy and mining stocks tracked stronger commodities, with investors awaiting minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve’s latest meeting for clues on its policy stance.

* At 9:32 a.m. ET (13:32 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 29.86 points, or 0.15%, at 20,329.89. (Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)