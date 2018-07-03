CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher as energy, material stocks gain

(Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index opened higher for the second straight session on Tuesday, helped by gains in shares of material and energy companies due to a rise in oil and gold prices.

* At 9:40 a.m. ET (13:40 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 28.21 points, or 0.17 percent, at 16,305.94.

* Optimism around NAFTA deal talks returned following the victory of Mexican leftist Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, as a top adviser to the presidential winner said Obrador will jumpstart talks to renegotiate the 24-year-old pact.

* Oil prices jumped after Libya declared force majeure on some of its crude exports, while the loss of Canadian supplies helped lift U.S. crude to 3-1/2-year highs.

* The energy sector climbed 0.9 percent as U.S. crude prices rose 1.6 percent a barrel, while Brent crude added 1.3 percent.

* Suncor Energy and Canadian Natural Resources provided the biggest boost to the energy index.

* Gold prices recovered from a nearly seven-month low as dollar eased and Asian shares sank amid heightening trade friction between the United States and major economies.

* The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.5 percent as gold futures rose 0.8 percent to $1,249.5 an ounce.

* 10 of the index’s 11 major sectors were higher, led by the energy sector.

* Financials was only sector in the red with a 0.1 percent decline.

* On the TSX, 165 issues were higher, while 70 issues declined for a 2.36-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 16.66 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Tahoe Resources, which jumped 3.3 percent and Cenovus Energy , which rose 3.2 percent.

* Hudbay Minerals fell 2.7 percent, the most on the TSX, followed by a 2.6 percent decline in shares of Teck Resources.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis and Bombardier B.

* The TSX posted six new 52-week highs and one new low.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 15 new 52-week highs and 14 new lows, with total volume of 28.33 million shares. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)