Dec 21 (Reuters) - Shares in Toronto’s main stock index opened higher on Friday after data showed the economy expanded at a greater-than-expected rate in October, boosted by strength in manufacturing, finance and insurance sectors.

* At 09:35 a.m. ET (14:35 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 20.03 points, or 0.14 percent, at 14,161.