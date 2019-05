May 27 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index rose at the open on Monday led by materials companies as gold prices hit a more than one-week peak and trade tensions between the United States and China boosted appetite for safe-heaven assets.

* At 9:30 a.m. EDT (13:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 11.40 points, or 0.07%, at 16,241.44. (Reporting by Agamoni Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)