Aug 5 (Reuters) - Energy stocks helped Canada’s main stock index gain at the open on Wednesday as oil prices hit their highest since early March after data showed a big drop in U.S. crude inventories.

* At 9:31 a.m. ET (1331 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 91.9 points, or 0.56%, at 16,459.93.